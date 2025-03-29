We’ve not hired any casting agents for any of our films, says Raaj Kamal Films International

Chennai, Mar 29 (IANS) Cautioning actors to not trust any emails, messages and social media posts on casting calls being made using its name, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of well-known actor and politician Kamal Haassan, has now clarified that it has not hired casting agents for any of its films.

A statement, which the well known production house put out on its X timeline, read, “This is to clarify that Raajkamal Films International has not hired any casting agents for any of our films. Please do not trust any emails, messages and social media posts received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Raajkamal Films International name in any unauthorised manner.”

Raajkamal Films International is not the first production house to be affected by this problem of fake casting agents putting out fake casting calls in the name of reputed production houses and actors.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Tamil film actor Sibi Sathyaraj, who is also the son of well-known actor Sathyaraj, best known for his performance as Kattappa in the pan Indian blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, had alerted the general public about a fake casting call put out in his name on social media. The actor had issued a clarification stating that he had nothing to do with either the person who had put it out or with the project mentioned in it.

The fake casting call poster, which Sibi Sathyaraj warned about, gave the impression that the unit of a film, directed by Sakthi Saravanan and featuring actor Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead, was looking for actors of both genders in the age group of 25 to 50 years. It also asked for child artistes in the age group of 10 to 15 years to send their profiles to a particular number.

In February this year, Wunderbar Films Director Sreyas had cautioned the public about miscreants issuing fake casting calls, saying any casting calls being made in his name or that of his production house, Wunderbar Films, were “absolutely fake and baseless”.

In a brief statement, which he posted on his X handle, Sreyas, who is the director of Wunderbar Films, a production house owned by actor Dhanush, had said, “Hello, This is to bring to everyone's attention that any casting calls under my name or Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd is absolutely false and baseless. +91 7598756841 is not my number and is being misused with my picture.”

Prior to that, Prince Pictures, another reputed production house, had issued a cautionary notice, warning actors of fraudsters who were claiming to offer acting roles in their upcoming film Sardar 2 for money or other favours.

