WBSSC job case: Notification for recruitment issued, only for teaching staff

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday issued notifications for fresh recruitment for vacancies in state-run schools, but only for the posts of teaching staff in the secondary and higher secondary sections.

While the notifications for fresh recruitment for 23,212 assistant teachers in the secondary section and 12,514 assistant teachers for higher secondary schools have been published, similar notifications for fresh recruitments for non-teaching staff in the Group C and Group D categories are yet to be published (at the time the report was filed).

Last month, a division bench of the Supreme Court, while cancelling 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools, directed the West Bengal government to start the process of fresh recruitment for both teaching and non-teaching categories by May 31.

The Chief Minister, earlier this week, announced that the fresh notification would be issued on Friday. Accordingly, WBSSC issued the notice and uploaded it on its website on Friday, but only for the teaching staff in secondary and higher secondary categories.

As per the notification, the applicants will be able to make online applications for the desired posts from June 16 to July 14. The application fee for general category students will be Rs 500, and that for the reserved category will be Rs 200.

As per the notification, the written test for the recruitment will be in the first week of September, the results will be published in the fourth week of October. The interview will be conducted from the first week to the third week of November.

The panel will be published on November 24, and the counselling on November 29.

On April 3 this year, the Supreme Court’s division bench of erstwhile Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a previous order by the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi cancelling 25,753 school jobs in West Bengal.

The apex court also accepted the observation of the Calcutta High Court that the entire panel of 25,753 candidates had to be cancelled because of the failure of the state government and the commission to segregate the “untainted" candidates from the "tainted" ones.

The state government and West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) have filed review petitions in the apex court on this issue.

