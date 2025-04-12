WAVES 2025: One global stage for boundless creativity, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday called upon all creators to join the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), scheduled in Mumbai from May 1 to 4 which will be the world's largest event in the creative entertainment sector.

Calling ‘WAVES 2025’ a global stage for creativity, tech and opportunity, the minister said that from Mumbai to the world, this will be “One global stage for boundless creativity”.

“Built for YOU, the creators! Creatosphere is being shaped as a launchpad for creators to showcase their talent and pushing the orange economy further,” said the minister in a post on X social media platform.

Startups in gaming, XR, metaverse, GenAI and more can pitch to top investors and celebs. ‘WAVES Bazaar’ is an ultimate business hub for the media and entertainment industry.

It’s an online marketplace designed to connect professionals, businesses, and creators across the global entertainment ecosystem.

More than 100 countries are expected to participate, with more than 5,000 delegates registering for the event. The summit is proposed to be held annually in Mumbai, which will significantly boost the city's position globally.

Meanwhile, ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, a marquee competition under the ‘Create in India’ Challenge in run up to the WAVES 2025, brought together global talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to celebrate innovation, creativity, and collaboration in music production and live performance.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) in collaboration with the Indian Music Industry (IMI) announced the names of the top 10 shortlisted participants for ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’.

The success of this challenge also strengthens India's positions as a global centre for music fusion, electronic music, and DJing artistry.

These shortlisted finalists are now going to prepare for their grand finale performance, where they will present their talent on the WAVES global stage, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

