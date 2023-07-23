Water level at Bhakra dam below danger mark: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the water level at all dams in the state, including Bhakra dam, is below the danger mark and the government is keeping a vigil over the entire situation.

The Chief Minister, who was in Nangal town to assess the situation in the wake of incessant rains, held detailed talks with officers of the government and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

He said it is a matter of relief that the water level at Bhakra dam was still below the danger mark so there is no immediate need of release of any water from the dam.

Mann said the danger mark of Bhakra dam is 1,680 feet whereas the level of water at the dam on July 23 was 1,653 feet.

The Chief Minister said there is no need to panic as water level is fairly below the danger mark, adding he asked the officers to share the information regarding water level regularly with people to avoid any confusion.

The Chief Minister said heavy rainfall in the region on July 9, 10 and 11 was far more than the total rainfall in the last one month.

Lashing out at the political opponents for politicking during the natural calamity, the Chief Minister said the state has suffered an estimated loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore due to floods.

