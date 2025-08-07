Volcanic eruption prompts highest aviation alert in Russia's Far East

Vladivostok, Aug 7 (IANS) The aviation alert code for Klyuchevskoy Volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East has been raised from orange to red following intensified eruptive activity, local authorities said on Thursday.

In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said a summit explosive-effusive eruption is currently underway, with satellite data showing ash rising up to 9.5 km above sea level and ash plume drifting some 141 km east-southeast of the volcano.

KVERT warned that ash explosions up to 10 km above sea level could occur at any moment, which would potentially affect international and low-flying aircraft in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Standing at about 4,754 metres, Klyuchevskoy is the highest active volcano in Eurasia.

Summit eruptions have intensified following a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula last week.

Earlier on August 6, a dam had been destroyed near the Klyuchevskoy Volcano, raising concerns over potential mudflows and transportation disruptions in the region.

Fieldwork conducted from July 30 to August 2 near the Studenaya River revealed that the dam -- constructed in 2023 to separate the river's right and left channels -- had collapsed, allowing water to flow freely through both channels, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in its Telegram channel.

Scientists had attributed the damage to increased volcanic activity triggered by a powerful earthquake that struck the region on July 30.

Lava from Klyuchevskoy volcano is currently descending toward the Bogdanovich Glacier, causing accelerated ice melt. The resulting surge of meltwater cascades down the slopes, generating large-scale mud and debris flows.

Experts warn that if these flows continue to intensify, they will cause a direct threat to tourists in the Tolbachinsky Valley.

