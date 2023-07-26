Heavy Rains Lash out in Vizag: Warning Issued

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains have been lashing out in Vizag and surrounding areas for the past three days, causing waterlogging and traffic jams. On Tuesday, the city and its suburbs received moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Madurawada recorded the highest rainfall of 9.3 cm, while many other places received between 4 and 8 cm.

The low-pressure area that formed in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclone, and is expected to bring more rains to Vizag and other parts of northern Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has issued a warning for squally weather with wind speeds of 45-55 kilometers per hour gusting to 65 kilometers per hour. Fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea.

The rains have caused some inconvenience to the public, but there have been no reports of any major damage or injuries. The authorities are monitoring the situation and have put in place measures to ensure the safety of the people.

