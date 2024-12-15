Vivek Oberoi says ‘bromance begins’ as shooting for ‘Masti 4’ commences

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) The fourth installment of the “Masti” franchise has been announced and its actor Vivek Oberoi says the “bromance begins”.

Vivek on Sunday took to Instagram, where he shared a hilarious video of filmmaker-writer Milap Zaveri holding onto his co-star Riteish Deshmukh. In the clip, Zaveri is seen hilariously trying to give a kiss to Riteish and also hugging him.

Vivek wrote as the caption: “Masti4 is now officially a love story… The bromance begins! 20 years of madness since the first one! Sorry, I couldn’t make it for the launch boys… Will see you at the shoot super soon.”

Actor Aftab Shivadasani took to his Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding the film’s clapboard. He also shared a picture posing with Riteish and Zaveri. One photograph had the cast, director and veteran star Jeetendra.

Aftab wrote: “The madness begins. The funniest of them so far #masti4.”

“Masti”, which first released in 2004, was a sex comedy film directed by Indra Kumar, starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia D'Souza. The film had two more sequels, “Grand Masti”, which was released in 2013 and 2016’s “Great Grand Masti”.

“Grand Masti” too was directed by Indra Kumar. It had the same actors, yet the film does not continue and is a new installment. The film also stars Bruna Abdullah, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kainaat Arora, Maryam Zakaria and Manjari Fadnis.

Talking about “Great Grand Masti”, the film was a horror sec comedy. Vivek, Riteish and Aftab reprised their roles from the first two installments. However, the third part featured Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Das, Mishti Chakraborty, Pooja Bose and Sanjay Mishra.

Milap, who will be seen directing the film, has previously worked in "Shootout at Wadala", "Satyameva Jayate" and "Marjaavaan".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.