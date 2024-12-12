Vivek Dahiya: Fitness has become a part of my identity

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Television actor Vivek Dahiya has spoken about his recently shot series “Hasratein” opposite actress Gulki Joshi and shared that his new year resolution is all about fitness.

We asked him what prompted him to take this project up and he said: “I like to associate myself with stories that have a potential to get people thinking. We get so caught up with life that sometimes we lack simple perspectives on our relationships.”

“Love can transcend through time and space, then why do we make it so complex? This story stirred something inside hence I got pushed to do it.”

He further added that the year has been a good one for him and that made us ask him of his new year resolution if any to which, he said: “As an actor, I desperately want to be on the sets, toil hard, get too exhausted out of a strenuous schedule but this year came with a realisation that while I wait for opportunities it’s better to create a few of my own.”

The actor added: “With these changing times and the mindset shift of the audience towards the digital space, I am diligently trying to create good content for my people on YouTube.”

“Other than that, I understood that fitness has become a part of my identity (without putting much thought into it) and hence I’ll move forward embracing it in the coming year.”

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat.He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. In 2016, the actor married his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actress Divyanka Tripathi.

The actor was last seen in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11” hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani and judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.