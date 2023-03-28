Vivek Agnihotri on 'real life star' Priyanka: Very few quit, make their own universe of success

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reacted to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' comments about leaving Bollywood after being 'pushed into a corner'. He called her real life star and said that very few quit, make their own universe of success.

Priyanka was speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert and said that for the first time as she was feeling "safe" during their conversation. She talked about why she wanted to work in the US and said that she had "beef with people" in Bollywood.

Reacting to a news article, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote: "When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this 'impossible to defeat' gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars."

In the podcast, Priyanka said: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," she said.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it," she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.