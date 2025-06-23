Vishnu Manchu on star-studded ‘Kanappa’ casting: Started with a script that respected their craft, time

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Manchu shared that the powerful script and shared vision attracted top personalities such as Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film “Kanappa”.

Asked how he brought such a stellar ensemble together, which includes some of the top names such as Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu told IANS: “I started with a script that respected their craft and time. Once they saw the depth of the material, it became a conversation about collaboration, not persuasion.”

He added: “We aligned on two priorities: authenticity to the legend and absolute production discipline. Shared purpose tends to clear calendars faster than lengthy wooing.”

Talking about “Kannappa”, which is a deeply spiritual story, and what personally drew him to the legend, the actor said: “I first heard the Kannappa legend as a child, but it took on new weight as I matured. The devotion, the raw courage to surrender everything for faith—those themes feel timeless, yet urgent in an age that often treats conviction lightly.”

“I wanted to explore that intensity on screen and invite today’s audience to reflect on how far one would go for what they believe.”

“Kannappa” is a mythological action drama film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

Supporting roles are played by Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo.

In South Indian traditions, Kannappa is a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. His story is closely connected with the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. He is a saint in the Saiva Siddhanta tradition.

Talking about Vishnu, he made his acting debut as a child artist in his father Mohan Babu's 1985 film Ragile Gundelu. He landed his first lead role in the film Vishnu in 2003 directed by Shaji Kailas.

