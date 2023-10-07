Vishal Bhardwaj says he broke 4th wall to make storytelling immersive in ‘Charlie Chopra'

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who is enjoying the response to his streaming series ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’, has shared that he has used breaking the 4th wall as a tool for telling the story in the series.

Talking about the same, the director told IANS: “The tone of ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’ is very quirky. In this story, I have used breaking of the fourth wall as a tool to tell the story, it creates a very immersive experience for the audience as they’re invested with the characters and the story arc."

Another of director-composer’s projects ‘Khufiya’ too made its way to the OTT recently. Both ‘Charlie Chopra’ and ‘Khufiya’ see female characters at the helm taking the narrative forward.

When asked if he has undergone a tonal shift as a storyteller since both the stories take departure from his usual style of crafting a story, Vishal underlined the difference between the two projects while saying that he has stayed honest to the world of both the stories as a director.

The filmmaker said: " 'Khufiya’ is very intense and internalised. Even on the script level, the story was about the brooding of a spy, her conflicts and her problems with herself. It features the manifestations of these complexities which are a part of her personal life and blends them with the complexity of the case. It allowed us to maintain a very fine balance in terms of the characterisation and crafting the story”.

With both his recent projects bowing on OTT, the filmmaker feels that the medium of OTT is here to stay provided it undergoes a constant change.

Talking about the same, he said, “The medium of OTT is here to stay, it will keep on evolving because and unlike other out of home leisure activities, OTT allows the audience to enjoy the content from the confines of their homes and to view the content as per their choice of time. You can pause the show or the film,eat your dinner and get back to completing the show or the film”.

“Now, that is the kind of flexibility that the audience didn't have earlier and OTT allows the audience a scope of better time management. So, I don't think that OTT will become redundant provided that it keeps on bringing in clutter-breaking content and creative choices to the forefront," he added.

‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

