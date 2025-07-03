Visavadar’s win reflects growing trust in AAP: Kejriwal in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, July 3 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched an aggressive membership campaign in Gujarat during his two-day visit, eyeing momentum after AAP’s bypoll victory in Visavadar.

Launching the 'Gujarat Jodo Sadasyata Abhiyan', Kejriwal urged youth to join the party and take part in what he called a “havan” for the development of the state.

“Give us just two years. The BJP ruled Gujarat for 30 years and ruined it. Join AAP to change Gujarat’s future,” he said, announcing a number (9512040404) for those wishing to enrol.

Kejriwal claimed that the Visavadar win reflected a growing trust in AAP and signalled the beginning of the end in Gujarat.

He also took a swipe at both the BJP and Congress, calling them “lovers” and asserting, “Now we have no alliance.”

AAP has begun grassroots mobilisation, with volunteers set to go door-to-door across Gujarat to expand the party’s base ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, internal party discipline also came under the spotlight, as Gujarat state president Yesudan Gadhvi confirmed the suspension of MLA Umesh Makwana following complaints, while Gariyadhar MLA Sudhir Vaghani reportedly met Kejriwal in Surat for “social work.”

AAP’s Gopal Italia secured a decisive victory in the Visavadar by-election, claiming 75,942 votes and defeating BJP’s Kirit Patel by a margin of 17,554 votes—a seat the BJP hadn’t won since 2007.

With a voter turnout of approximately 56.8 per cent, the win helped AAP reclaim a seat previously held by Bhupendra Bhayani, who resigned in late 2023 after switching to the BJP.

This victory not only boosts AAP’s tally to five seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly but also reaffirms the party’s growing appeal in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Since winning five seats in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, AAP has focused on grassroots mobilisation, governance-based campaigning, and youth outreach.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.