Vipul on collaborating with DD: The Problem is we don’t take pride in our National Platform

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has opened up about teaming with DD National for the upcoming horror show "Bhed Bharam."

Shah emphasized the importance of taking pride in India’s national platforms, particularly Doordarshan (DD). He highlighted the collaborative effort to restore DD as the number one platform, urging fellow creators to contribute and help bring back its former glory.

Vipul shared with IANS, “Doordarshan is our national platform, though in the past few decades, it’s not what used to be and there can be many many reasons, but the opportunity to work with Darshan is great if I can make a show which contributes in rebuilding the glory of the Darshan, it would be amazing. And also Darshan reaches to the remote most corners of this country where nobody can reach so that audience which is deprived of good content should get a good content coming their way through Darshan and that’s why Do Darshan is a very important partner.”

He added, “Also, I feel that if we don’t take pride in our national platform, that’s a problem, so we want to make a national platform, number one again, and if you all can contribute and I feel more and more makers should contribute and make sure for this platform and that’s going to make it again. The number one platform and bring its pride back. It would be amazing, so this is our effort, and this is what we thought while collaborating with DD.”

Speaking about the show, Vipul stated, “So the significance of Bhed Bharam is that it is based on one of the most successful novels written by one of the greatest novel writers in Gujarati literature. In modern times Sri Harkishan Mehta and this novel has been very important novel and for generations and the young generation obviously has stopped reading or reduced reading and that’s why they have no clue about all this great stories, so we thought that it would be amazing to bring this beautiful story and introduce the young generation to this work, that’s like hidden gem, totally ignored by the young generation.”

“Of course, this is more of a family drama more than a horror show, it has got mystery. It has got supernatural elements. It has got romance, family, drama, emotion, crime, everything so it’s a beautifully package novel with so many emotions And you got some amazing artist to work with us. We’ve got a very good team of technicians doing it’s all in all this is the reason why it was very exciting to do this show,” the filmmaker further mentioned.

The makers have unveiled the trailer for Bhed Bharm on social media. The show is based on the hit novel by Harkisan Mehta. It features an impressive cast, including Yashpal Sharma, Atul Kumar, Gaurav Chopra, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Vaishalee A. Thakkar, Vishal Malhotra, Pranav Misshra, Divyangana Jain, Vaniki Tyagi, and Sameer Dharmadhikari.

"Bhed Bharam" is directed by Yusuf Basrai, with the story written by Harkisan Mehta. The show is produced by Sunshine Pictures Limited and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa.

"Bhed Bharam" will release on November 18 on DD National.

Apart from this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is coming up with his next project, "Hisaab" which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. The film is slated to release by the end of the year.

