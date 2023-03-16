Violence over tribal woman's death: Section 144 imposed in MP's Indore (Ld)

Bhopal, March 16 (IANS) In a bid to normalise the situation after the suspicious death of a 23-year-old tribal woman and death of a youth in police firing during a violent protest in Indore's Mhow, the administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the areas falling under as many five police stations.

A decision has been taken sensing that the tension may prevail again after the death of tribal youth. Briefing the press, Indore Collector Ilayaraja T. on Thursday said adequate police personnel have been deployed in the area. Besides police, administrative officials were also deployed to monitor the situation in tensed areas.

"Section 144 has been imposed in five police stations, including Mhow. Any kind of protest, gathering of people or rally will not be allowed in prohibited areas. Decision has been taken sensing the situation following the incident. The administration stands with the families of the victims and all possible help will be provided," Ilayaraja T. said.

The boy, who died in police firing, has been identified as Bherulal, and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced by the district administration. The funeral of the deceased boy has been performed amidst tight security, Collector said.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old tribal woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, was found dead in a rented room.

Alleging that the woman was gang-raped and murdered, the family members staged a protest while keeping the body on the road. The protesters pelted stones and damaged a local police station, and vehicles were set on fire. At least, six cops were reported injured due stone pelting. Sensing the trouble, the police used teargas and fired shots to disperse the crowd. During the firing, tribal youth - Bherulal died.

However, when asked who ordered firing on protesters, Collector Ilayaraja said the matter was under investigation. "A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the entire incident. Things will be clear only after investigation. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is monitoring the situation. At present, the situation is under control," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said - "There are contrary in claims of two groups regarding the incidents." He added, "While the family of deceased woman claimed the death occurred due to electric current, while the others who protested and injured cops, are saying the woman was raped and murdered. Chief Minister has ordered for a magisterial inquiry in the matter and the truth will come out soon."

