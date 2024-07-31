Vineet Singh, Akshay Oberoi visit cyber security HQ in Mumbai with 'Ghuspaithiya' team

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The star cast of suspense drama 'Ghuspaithiya' -- Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela, and Akshay Oberoi -- visited the Cyber Security Headquarters at the World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade, in Mumbai.

The visit included a meeting with Yashasvi Yadav, who is the IGP of the Maharashtra Cyber Department, focusing on raising awareness about cyber fraud.

Talking about the meeting, Vineet said: "Cyber fraud is a growing menace, and it is crucial for the public to be aware of the threats they face online. We aim to use our platform to educate and protect."

During the visit, Vineet and Akshay, along with director Susi Ganeshan, engaged in an insightful discussion with IGP Yadav about the prevalent issues of cybercrimes.

Akshay shared: "By understanding the tactics used by cybercriminals, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones better. This visit has been an eye-opener, and we are committed to spreading this awareness."

Susi added: "Our film ‘Ghuspaithiya’ not only entertains but also serves a greater purpose of highlighting the dangers of cyber threats. This interaction with the Cyber Department strengthens our resolve to fight against these crimes."

IGP Yashasvi commented: "Initiatives like these are vital in our fight against cybercrime. The film industry has a powerful voice, and I commend the team of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ for using their platform to create awareness and encourage victims to come forward."

The film team also launched the '#MyGhuspaithiyaStory' movement, urging individuals who have faced cyber threats to share their experiences and win a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M. Ganesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan under the banner of AAFilms, this upcoming film promises to deliver suspense and intrigue. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on August 9.

