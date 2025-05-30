Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr reunite to read deleted scene from '12th Fail'

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The official screenplay of the breakout hit '12th Fail' is set to be released into the public domain on Friday.

The 'Script to Screen' sneak peek gives audiences a glimpse into the filmmaking process. It features commentary on the evolution of scenes, creative pivots, and the collaborative choices that shaped the film.

One of the most striking additions is a deleted scene between Manoj (played by Vikrant Massey) and Shraddha (played by Medha Shankr), a moment where Shraddha confesses her love to Manoj.

Talking about his scene, Vikrant Massey said, "Reading the deleted scene with Medha brought back a flood of memories and emotions. We're truly thrilled to share the screenplay with everyone. I hope it resonates with fellow cinephiles and offers audiences a glimpse into the immense hard work poured into it by the entire team."

The team also shares fascinating trivia about how certain scenes came together, including moments of on-set improvisation and instinctive inputs from the actors that added unexpected depth.

Medha Shankr said, "I'll never forget the day I first held the script of '12th Fail', it truly felt like the moment of a lifetime. That day feels like yesterday, and now here we are, revisiting those scenes together. It's surreal. This film has changed my life in so many ways, and I hope the screenplay reaches anyone who needs it today. As I read the lines, I instantly became Shraddha. While the original scene had more of her dialogue, I wholeheartedly agree with what made it to the final cut. The impact it carries now is powerful, it honestly couldn't have been better."

The screenplay and accompanying material will be available on Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' official platforms on June 3, 2025.

