Vikas Dubey’s relative, 4 others booked for extortion and assault

Kanpur, July 10 (IANS) Slain gangster Vikas Dubey's relative Nakul Dubey and four others have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for allegedly attacking and injuring a mother-son duo for not paying extortion money, police said. According to police, on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against five people, including Nakul Dubey, for extortion and assault.

Nakul's father Atul Dubey is an accused in the Bikru case and its hearing is going on in the Anti-Dacoity court.

Dhananjay Mishra, a resident of Bairi Sawai village of Shivli police station area, alleged in his complaint that Nakul, a resident of Bikru, had demanded Rs 5,000 from him.

“When he refused, Nakul threatened him with dire consequences. He however took the things lightly and did not report the matter to the police,” he alleged.

On Saturday evening, Nakul along with his aides Bhan Kishore, Ram Kishore, Aman Sharma and Sanjay, barged into his house and attacked his brother Naveen and mother Shanti with sticks and knives, causing grievous injuries to them.

On hearing their screams, the locals rushed to their rescue, but the accused had fled the spot.

Shivli police station Inspector, Janardan Pratap Singh, said Vikas Dubey's relative Atul Dubey's son Nakul had allegedly attacked the mother-son duo.

“The injured mother-son has been sent to the Community Health Centre. Separate teams have been formed and raids are underway to nail down the accused,” he added.

