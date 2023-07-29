Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi to bring their FIRs on BB OTT2's 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on 'Bigg Boss' are the two special days when everyone waits for host Salman Khan to bring special moments of 'full-on entertainment' for everyone.

The housemates, the audience, the followers and fans, everyone eagerly wait to see the 'Dabangg' host don the stage in his own unique style. From getting fierce to making us roll on the floor laughing, Salman has done it all throughout the season.

This week, Salman and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' will welcome the star cast of investigative drama 'Kaalkoot' Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

The leads will share the stage with Salman and talk about the crime drama that has been soaring high on reviews. The level of fun, action and drama are all going to rise for sure when the guests enter the house and meet the contestants.

The session promises to be full of serious allegations, some confessions, and a lot of emotions in one place.

However, amid the joy and camaraderie, the contestants will face the fear of elimination as Salman will announce another eviction of the season.

It will be interesting to see what challenges do the guests bring for the house members and who gets eliminated after reaching so close to the finale.

The blend of entertainment, star power, and unpredictable twists will make this 'Weekend Ka Vaar', a must-watch in the final chapters of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' journey.

Who will lose, and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, 'Kaalkoot' also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas.

Directed by Sumit Saxena, it delves deep into the dark realities of patriarchy and systemic oppression.

An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying acid attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi (Vijay), a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi's perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul (Shweta), is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry.

Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice.

