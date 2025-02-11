Vijay Deverakonda describes Suriya as the ‘softest, sweetest, wise man’!

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Touched by the gesture of actor Suriya, who has lent his voice for the Tamil version of his next film’s title teaser, tentatively titled #VD12, actor Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday penned a heartfelt post of gratitude in which he described Suriya as a powerhouse of acting and as the ‘softest, sweetest, wise man’.

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s next film, which for the time being is being referred to as #VD12, have chosen to release a teaser of the film at 4.06 pm on February 12 to announce the film’s title. While Jr NTR has lent his voice for the Telugu version of the teaser, Suriya has lent his voice for the Tamil version and Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the Hindi version.

Moved by the gesture of the three stars to lend their voices for his film’s teaser, Vijay Deverakonda has now penned three separate posts of gratitude on his X timeline.

Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “.@Suriya_offl anna Everybody knows my fondness for anna, I have admired him for many, many years now. The little I know him, I see the powerhouse of an actor he is, the softest sweetest wise man he is... I knew he wouldn’t say no to me, so before I asked him for his voice, I requested him to please say no to whatever I ask - yet he did not. Love you Na.”

In his post, thanking Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Ranbirr… One of my favourite actors since I have had favourites - he said, ‘Of course, I am doing your teaser’ even before I completed my sentence asking him to do it. I am so excited to see the Hindi version to my favourites VO :) thank you RK - biggest hugs and love #VD12 Title & Teaser 12th Feb - 4.06 PM”

Earlier in the day, he had thanked Jr NTR saying, “Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same.. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world #VD12 Title and teaser tomorrow!”

