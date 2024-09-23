Vijay Deverakonda charms fans with sneak peek of his exciting boat ride adventure

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda set social media abuzz on Monday as he shared a sneak peek of his recent boat riding adventure. The actor, known for his charismatic style and bold presence, left fans captivated with his effortlessly cool demeanor and killer expressions.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay, who has a massive following of 21.7 million, shared an engaging Reel video that quickly caught the attention of his fans. In the clip, the actor can be seen sporting a casual yet stylish look, wearing a green half-sleeve tee paired with grey denim jeans and completing the ensemble with a sleek black cap.

Confidently steering the boat, Vijay cruises against the stunning backdrop of a sunset, exuding charm and effortless cool. While the visuals left fans mesmerised, the actor chose to keep the location of his boat ride a mystery, sparking curiosity among his followers.

He wrote in the caption: "We ride boats RWDY".

A fan wrote: "Rowdy", another said: "killing".

A user said: "Dear comrade dieheart". A fan commented: "Ufff".

Meanwhile, Vijay made his acting debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy 'Nuvvila'. He then featured in Sekhar Kammula's 'Life is Beautiful'. He bagged his first lead role in the 2016 coming-of-age romance film 'Pelli Choopulu', directed by Tharun Bhascker.

He further starred in the masala film 'Dwaraka', and the romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy'. The 35-year-old actor has appeared in films like-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Ye Mantram Vesave', 'Taxiwaala', 'Dear Comrade', 'World Famous Lover', 'Liger', and 'Kushi'.

Vijay last appeared in Telugu romantic action film 'The Family Star', written and directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

He next has 'VD12' in the pipeline.

