Viineet Kumar Siingh, wife Ruchira embrace parenthood

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who is known for his work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Chhaava’ and others, has welcomed a baby boy as he has embraced fatherhood.

Viineet and his wife Ruchira were blessed with a baby boy on July 24, 2025, and the happy news has made his fans and friends cheer even louder.

The couple took to their Instagram on Sunday, and shared the news with their followers in a joint post.

They wrote in the caption, “God’s kindness overflows. Move over world, the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of joy”.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Viineet continues to shine with a strong year at the box office and OTT alike as his recent show ‘Rangeen’ a bold, intriguing series where he steps into one of his most challenging roles yet is garnering a lot of love. But for now, it’s clear that the role closest to his heart is being a dad.

Earlier, the actor, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released series ‘Rangeen’, had said that society and relationships need regular updates just like the devices. The actor said that a lot has changed when it comes to interpersonal dynamics, and this change drives the society forward.

Talking about the same, he earlier said, “While we grow up learning life skills, we’re never really taught how to communicate or emotionally connect with our partners, even though it's such a crucial part of life. So, when we find ourselves in relationships, we’re often confused, unsure of how to navigate challenges. Instead of staying and working things out, we sometimes take the easier way out—by walking away. Earlier, discussions around love, marriage, husband-wife, or boyfriend-girlfriend dynamics were often seen as taboo, and people rarely shared their insights or experiences openly. ‘Rangeen’ reminds us that just like devices, we too need updates—to grow, to adapt, and to evolve with the times".

The series tells the story of Adarsh, a seemingly ordinary man who stumbles into an extraordinary journey of self-discovery after his stagnant marriage takes an unexpected turn. As Adarsh’s pursuit of truth unravels, he is forced to confront uncomfortable questions about manhood, morality, and the fragile egos that shape our closest bonds. The series also stars Rajashri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles. ‘Rangeen’ streams on Prime Video.

