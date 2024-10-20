Vidisha Srivastava to re-wear her wedding saree on Karva Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who essays the role of Anita Bhabi in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, is all set to celebrate Karva Chauth with great excitement. The actress revealed that for the occasion, she will dress up as a bride by re-wearing the saree from her wedding day.

The actress shared that she fasts every year on Karva Chauth, and often her husband also joins her in fasting.

She said, “We started this tradition even before we got married. His love and devotion make me feel incredibly lucky. Sometimes, he even says, ‘You don’t need to fast, I’ll do it for you instead’. It is moments like these that make the day so special for us”.

Talking about her plans for the day, she said, “Karva Chauth has always been a cherished occasion for me, and this year, I have decided to make it even more special by dressing up as a bride for my husband (laughs). I love this festival for many reasons, one being the opportunity to wear a beautiful saree and do the solah shringar (sixteen adornments). Every year, I choose a different shade of red for the occasion and enjoy shopping for it”.

She further mentioned, “But this time, I plan to re-wear the saree from my wedding day - it is a gorgeous red chunari. I am excited to see my husband's reaction when he sees me dressed as a bride again. Karva Chauth is that one day of the year when we get to deck up like brides for our husbands and celebrate love”.

When asked if she likes gifts on occasion, the actress said, “I am not a demanding wife at all. I always tell my husband not to bring me gifts, but he surprises me with something special every year. Our relationship is unique, and I feel a deep sense of happiness when I receive a gift - not because of the material value but because of the love and thought he puts into it. It is the effort behind the gift that makes it truly special”.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.