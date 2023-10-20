Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalls shoot of 'Parinda' on same floor as of 'IGT 10'

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is set to grace the stage of "India's Got Talent" season 10 reminisced about the memories associated with the set of the show, and said the iconic film 'Parinda' was shot on the same floor.

This weekend the talent reality show will pay a grand tribute to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra by celebrating 45 glorious years of his cinematic brilliance.

Known for their remarkable demonstrations of agility and power, Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad Malkhamb Group will once again stun one and all with their jaw-dropping act on the song 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh' from the movie 'Sanju.’

Floored by their act, Vidhu revealed how the group made him reminisce about his childhood days.

He said: "When I was in Kashmir and initially thought about making films, my father scolded me. So, when I see you, I feel that anyone and everyone can achieve all that they wish to if they have passion. I am so happy that I came on India’s Got Talent.”

He also talked about his memories associated with the set of the show.

The producer of '3 Idiots' said: "Thirty seven years ago, on the same floor of 'India’s Got Talent', the iconic film 'Parinda' was shot where Nana Patakar fires a gun on Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. So, it’s a very emotional experience for me."

The 1989 crime drama 'Parinda' is directed, produced and distributed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit.

Meanwhile, Paras from the Abujhmad Malkhamb Group revealed that Monu and Rakesh from the group have been selected for the National level in the Mallakhamb competition. Host of the show Arjun Bijlani made the announcement event more special by calling their family members making everyone present on the sets emotional.

Commending their grit, passion and dedication, Vidhu Vinod Chopra will gift the group 'Pasa Palat' T-shirts as well.

The show features Kirron Kher and Badshah as the judges.

It airs on Sony.

