Vicky, KJo, Tripti & Ammy amp us fashion quotient at 'Bad Newz' trailer launch

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Mumbai was witness to a star-studded event as Bollywood celebrities gathered for the much-awaited trailer launch of 'Bad Newz', promising an evening brimming over with style, anticipation and glimpses of the upcoming comic caper.

Headlining the event was Vicky Kaushal, who caught the attention of guests with his new eyeball-grabbing hairdo. Dressed in a denim jacket, black pants and stylish black t-shirt, Kaushal set the tone for the evening with his cool sophistication.

Joining him was filmmaker Karan Johar, who's also known for his impeccable sense of fashion. Johar donned a dark chocolate-hued jacket layered over with sleek black overalls, commanding the attention of shutterbugs with his trademark style and presence.

Triptii Dimri walked into the event in a jet blue-black dress embellished with glitter work. Her appearance added a touch of glamour and captured the essence of a Bollywood diva.

Ammy Virk, who headlines the Anand Tiwari film with Vicky Kaushal, brought his own charm to the occasion, dressed in a checkered coat paired effortlessly with denim jeans and a crisp white shirt. His ensemble reflected a blend of casual chic and sophistication, complementing the star-studded atmosphere.

Backed by a talented ensemble cast, the film is slated for a July 19 release.

