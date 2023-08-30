Vicky Kaushal is a bathroom singer: 'Main gaa ke kamre khaali karwa sakta hoon'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who plays a devotional music singing sensation in his upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family', has shared that in real life, he is not so good a singer. The actor shared that he prefers to sing in the bathroom where nobody else can hear him as he enjoys singing the songs to himself.

At the song launch event of the ‘The Great Indian Family’ on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, Vicky was in a great mood as he interacted with the mediapersons.

When asked if he sings like his character of Bhajan Kumar in the film, he said: “Main kamre khaali karwa sakta hoon gaana gaa ke. I like to sing but just for myself. I’m a bathroom singer.”

The actor also spoke about the song ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ which was released on Wednesday. He shared that he used to trip on the song all by himself days before its launch as he couldn’t share the song with anyone.

Vicky said: “Ye gaana gaadi mein chala ke akele hi party karta rehta hoon because I couldn't share it with anyone.”

‘The Great Indian Family’ which also stars former Miss World Manushi Chillar, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, has been produced by Yash Raj Films, and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film will debut in cinemas on September 22.

