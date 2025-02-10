Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna seeks blessings at the Golden Temple amidst "Chhaava" promotions

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna offered prayers at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar as they landed in the city to promote their next, "Chhaava".

While Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful in a pink salwar kameez with golden embellish, Vicky Kaushal wore a white kurta and pajama.

Expressing his experience of visiting the Golden Temple, Vicky Kaushal penned a note on his Instagram that read, "There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru."

He also dropped a few snippets from the religious visit on social media.

A couple of hours back, as the two co-stars landed in Amritsar as part of the film's promotional tour, Rashmika Mandanna took to the stories section of her IG and posted a picture where she can be seen posing with her co-star Vicky Kaushal in the backdrop of an aircraft. "Amritsar... Ki Haal aaaa!!!", she penned as the caption. The 'Varisu' actress posed in a cream T-shirt, along with baggy blue denim, whereas Vicky Kaushal faced the camera in a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, paired with a matching sports cap. Vicky Kaushal also shared a similar post on his Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal started the promotional tour for "Chhaava" by seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city. The 'Raazi' actor offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The project will see Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, "Chhaava" is expected to be released in the cinema halls on 14th February, 2025.

