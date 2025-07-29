Vice Presidential election: ECI publishes booklet for public awareness

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The ECI has published a booklet to enhance public awareness on the Vice Presidential election, even as the poll panel carries out the groundwork for the exercise to pick a successor to Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said on Tuesday.

The booklet, titled 'Election to the Office of Vice-President of India, 2025', highlights all the notable aspects of this election in a simple manner.

It broadly covers the Constitutional provisions relating to Vice-Presidential election, composition of the electoral college, eligibility conditions for the candidates, important provisions on candidature, framing of the election schedule, appointment of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, fixing of the place of poll, system of voting, the method of counting of votes and the provision regarding disputes over the election.

The booklet also includes brief notes on all the past 16 Vice Presidential elections held from 1952 to 2022, said a statement.

The Vice-Presidential election differs from Lok Sabha or Assembly elections in terms of the electorate involved, eligibility of candidates, the system of voting, the counting of votes and the legal provisions that govern the election, it said.

The election to the office of the Vice-President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the commencement of the election process for the Office of the Vice President after Dhankhar stepped down on July 21.

It is currently engaged in the preparation of the Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, as well as Lok Sabha and the finalisation of the Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer(s).

According to experts, under the Constitution, the ECI must fill the vacancy "as soon as possible", typically within six months. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term rather than simply completing the remainder of Dhankhar's tenure.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha steps in to discharge the Vice President's parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House.

