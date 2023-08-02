VHP protest: Vikas Marg blocked, additional forces deployed across Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for commuters regarding the closure of Vikas Marg.

The advisory coincides with planned agitations by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) across the city in protest of communal clashes that occurred in

Haryana's Nuh in Mewat after an attack on a religious procession headed to a place of worship on Monday.

"Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 a.m. onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from

Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO," Delhi Traffic Police said on X (previously known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that in view of the violence that occurred in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, strict security measures have

been implemented at all sensitive locations in Delhi, and additional police forces deployed where necessary.

"Any attempt to harm the security and communal harmony of Delhi will be dealt with firmly," said a senior police official.

Om Tuesday, fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70.

However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

