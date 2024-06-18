Veteran actress Sonam Khan, ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Sonam Khan, who is known for her roles in Hindi films such as 'Tridev' and 'Vishwatma', is set to appear in the third edition of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Joining her will be the viral “vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit, from the national capital.

A source close to IANS revealed that Sonam Khan, actress Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta, previously seen on 'Temptation Island', Chandrika Dixit, television actress Sana Sultan, and content creator Vishal Pandey will be participating as contestants in the show.

Hosting the third edition of 'Bigg Boss OTT' will be Anil Kapoor, who has taken the hosting baton from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The digital version of the reality show, a spin-off from the main Bigg Boss series, first premiered in August 2021 with Karan Johar as the host. The winner of the inaugural season was Divya Agarwal.

The second season aired in 2023, with Salman as the host for the first time in the OTT version. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, with Abhishek Malhan as the runner-up.

