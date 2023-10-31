Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's wedding celebrations begin with cocktail night

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Telugu actor Varun Tej’s marriage with his wife Lavanya Tripathi has been the talk of the town.

Kicking off the celebrations of their new life together with a grand cocktail night, their guest list of many A-lister celebrities such as superstars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, held a toast to celebrate the couple’s new lives.

Being now the talk of the town, the celebrations were a starry spectacle, the two actors, who came with their wives, only added a greater element of glamour to the grand night.

Varun Tej, the groom, looked like an extremely suave gentleman, donning a classic white tuxedo designed by Manish Malhotra. The top-tier footwear of Dolce & Gabbana complimented this look perfectly.

On the other hand, Lavanya, the radiant new bride-to-be, shone in a silver crystal embellished halter gown, also by Manish Malhotra. Her heels by Aqua Zzurra added the finishing touch to her ethereal appearance.

As the celebrations continue, it's clear that the couple is in for an exciting few days.

The cocktail night, in particular, has set a high standard for the glam quotient, and it's evident that no detail was spared in making this event truly memorable.

In addition to the wedding festivities, Varun is also gearing up for his film ‘Operation Valentine’ on the work front.

Varun and Lavanya got engaged at a private ceremony in June 2022, and will take their vows on November 1 at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy.

