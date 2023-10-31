Two Raj ministers not to contest elections, Congress worried

Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) After the announcement of Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Chaudhary to not contest elections, another minister Lalchand Kataria also refused to contest the Assembly polls.

It is claimed that no member of Kataria's family will contest the elections.

There was speculation that Congress might field Lal Chand Kataria from Jhotwara constituency against BJP MP Rajyawardhan Rathore. However, his strong refusal to contest the elections has left the Congress in a catch-22 situation.

As per sources, Chaudhary does not want to contest the elections and he has conveyed this to the high command, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state President Govind Singh Dotasara.

Kataria did not talk about this matter. But his spokesperson said that he had informed the high command two years ago about his intention not to contest the elections. Now he is concentrating on spirituality.

Meanwhile, the refusal of two senior ministers to contest elections has left the Congress worried.

The worry is strong from Jhotwara seat where Rathore is contesting the polls. Sources said that Kataria knows that he is losing elections and is uncomfortable from there. Kataria earlier had said that he wants to contest polls from Amer. Now, Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition, is contesting polls from Amer.

"We are searching for the right candidate and shall soon field. The central election committee has already called a meeting. Things will proceed as per the wish and will of high command. If high command insists, the candidates might contest the polls," said Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, veteran BJP worker Amit Goyal said, “The point is that it has now become evident that Congress is a sinking ship and no one wants to board the sinking ship. Besides two state ministers, former Congress minister Bharat Singh has already refused to contest the elections irked by highly corrupt activities of his party. He has been writing letters to the CM complaining of such issues but no one took cognizance of such issues.”

Goyal also quipped on the delayed announcement of candidates on 105 seats by Congress.

“While CM Ashok Gehlot has said that seats will be announced two months before the elections, the delayed announcement of candidates on these many seats raise questions. There are too many internal fights among the party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her Rajasthan visit has termed Sachin Pilot as the future of the party, however, this future of the party is missing in the Congress posters which shows how deep the factions are," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.