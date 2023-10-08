Varun Sharma: ‘There is a Choocha in every group of friends’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma, who is fondly remembered for his role as Choocha, reveals why the character is still relevant since the ‘Fukrey’ franchise started ten years ago.

Talking about what has kept Choocha so relevant, Varun told IANS: “I think it is Choocha’s innocence and relatability. There is a Choocha in every group of friends. I think people really relate to the character because there is always a friend who is like Choocha, who is innocent, says something at the most inopportune moment and lands everyone in trouble.”

The actor said that Choocha is someone who takes things lightly and doesn't really think before saying anything.

“All these characteristics and all these traits are something which are very relatable. I think the relatability has kept Choocha so relevant.”

With his latest release, ‘Fukrey 3’, Varun is currently riding high with the love coming his way.

“It's a super proud moment as the first film in the franchise, 'Fukrey' was my debut film. The third installment in the franchise, releasing at the theatres and doing such great numbers, makes me very happy. There is so much love that we're getting.”

“There is so much appreciation that the film is getting. It is a really proud moment for me and the entire Fukrey family. Everyone is really happy, super-kicked and super proud.”

