Varun Sharma shows how he reacts when there's ‘chole bhature’ for lunch

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor and a foodie Varun Sharma has showcased his expression when he is told that there is “chole bhature”, a meal that he truly enjoys, for lunch.

Varun, a true Punjabi, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself sitting in a restaurant made on a boat and is seen laughing innocently.

Linking his expression to his love for “chole bhature”, Varun wrote: “When Mamma said there is Chole Bhature for Lunch! Bas Khatam Hai Mamla.”

On Sep 8, Varun had treated his fans with a picture of him posing alongside the idol Lord Ganapti. In the image, he wore a mint green kurta and paired it with white pyjamas. The actor could be seen standing with joined hands and smiling at the cameras.

“Ganpati Bappa Moreya,” he wrote as the caption.

Last week, he posted a picture of himself in his “Chhichhore” character Sexa’s look.

He captioned the image: “Kammo… Celebrating Chhichhore… A film so special and so close to all of us.”

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It was based on Tiwari's experiences as a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and also stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad.

The actor, who gained stardom with his character “Choocha”, started his journey in 2013 with “Fukrey” directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. He was then seen in “Dolly Ki Doli” in 2015 and

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”.

Up next for him was the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer “Dilwale”. He was seen alongside late star Sushant Singh Rajput in “Raabta”, which released in 2017. In the same year, he starred in “Fukrey 2”.

The 34-year-old actor has also worked in “Arjun Patiala”, “Khandaani Shafakhana”, “Chhichhore”, “Roohi”, “Cirkus”, “Fukrey 3” and “Wild Wild Punjab.”

