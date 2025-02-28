Varun Dhawan wishes Shashank Khaitan: You have made me grow under your direction

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan wished filmmaker Shashank Khaitan on his birthday on Friday and said that from their first film, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar”, the director has only helped him grow under his direction.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage originally shared by Dharma Productions. It features clips from their work in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, which released in 2014.

“From Humpty to Sunny you have only made me grow under your direction happy Birthday @shashankkhaitan here's to many more hairstyles and Partnerships,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Dharma Productions took to Instagram, where the production banner shared a montage of films that Shashank and they have worked on together. It included Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and Govinda Naam Mera.

“Humpty ka charm, Badri ka swag, Dhadak ki magic & Govinda ka madness, this director does it all! Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan!,” the montage was captioned.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also stars Alia Bhatt and late actor Sidharth Shukla. It is the first installment of the Dulhania franchise. A quasi-sequel titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in 2017 and featured Varun and Alia.

Talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Akshay Oberoi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

In other news, Varun on February 26 paid a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shiva, along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Shushant Thamke. They collaborated on the powerful song “Shivoham.”

The trio performed to the powerful track "Shivoham," a song from Ganesh’s upcoming film “Pintu Ki Pappi.” “Shivoham” is sung by Rahul Saxena, with music composed by Shafaqat Ali and lyrics penned by Kumar Nigranth.

