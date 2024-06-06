Varun Badola discusses his most memorable scene from ‘Jamnapaar’

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Varun Badola, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming aspirational drama series ‘Jamnapaar’, has shared his most memorable scene from the show.

The actor said that it’s the last scene where his character has a heart-to-heart conversation with his on-screen son.

Sharing his favourite scene from the series, Varun Badola, who plays Shantanu Bansal’s father, shared: “It has to be the last scene between the father and son, where the father decides to share a beer with his son. They discuss life, mistakes, and acceptance. He openly admits to his mistakes and gives his son complete freedom to live as he chooses.”

He shared that there was nothing dramatic about the scene, but it was so well written that it hit the right chords. Sometimes simple conversations are the most beautiful ones.

The actor also shared his take on the meteoric rise of OTT platforms: “I would say it should have happened a little earlier. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when films and TV shows were on hold, OTT platforms effectively filled the gap.”

“We tell various stories, and I believe every good story should have an ending. Even if you create multiple seasons, you at least get the time to work on your story between those seasons,” he added.

‘Jamnapaar’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

