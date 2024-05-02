Vardhan Puri hints at launching his ‘most ambitious project’ on his birthday

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) On his birthday on Thursday, actor Vardhan Puri expressed his excitement, stating that it will be special as he starts prepping for his next film, which he considers his "most ambitious project."

“Yes, this time it’s going to be more special because I will start preparations for a film, which I feel is my most ambitious project. I can’t wait for it to start since it’s something very special with a great team and a fabulous cast, including actors who I have looked up to all my life,” Vardhan said.

The actor has decided to celebrate his birthday with a pooja.

"I am always very excited about my birthdays. This time, too, it's no different. For the past couple of years, I have been wanting to have a special Shivji pooja, and this time on my birthday, I want to start my day with the same. It’s going to be a close family ritual happening at a temple," he said.

In the evening, Vardhan will be meeting his close family and friends at his residence.

“At night, close family and friends will come over, though nothing has been elaborately planned yet, but I can feel that it’s going to be special. I have a feeling that all my special folks will be with me under the same roof on my birthday.”

“Birthdays should be all about accepting love and returning it back to the universe. I can’t wait to turn a year younger,” he said.

Vardhan has worked on projects such as ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, 'Aseq', and ‘Dashmi’. He will next be seen in ‘Bloody Ishq’, alongside Avika Gor.

