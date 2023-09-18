Vardhan Puri on Ganesh Chaturthi: 'We are going to pray, eat, repeat'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The grandson of actor Amrish Puri, Vardhan Puri, who made his first screen appearance in the 2019 film 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui', revealed his unique and eco-friendly way of celebrating Bappa, during the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year it will be observed on September 19.

Vardhan is super excited to welcome Bappa at his home. Lord Ganesha is called the God of happiness and prosperity, and the actor is a dedicated devotee. Thus, the festival means a lot to him. He has been bringing Bappa home since 2001, and insists that it has been a ‘life changing experience’ for him and his family.

Recalling his memories associated with the festival, Vardhan goes down the memory lane.

The actor said: "Getting to spend time with the family and close friends during the festival is what I enjoy the most. I particularly used to, and still enjoy the whole process of making modaks and then serving them to guests. It’s lovely."

Vardhan and family have been bringing Bappa home for 22 years, and they do it every year in a unique way. He opened up on their yearly ritual and it is indeed environment friendly as well.

He reveals, "We have a marble Ganesh Ji in our home temple. During the festival, we bring him into our living room and celebrate with him. Once the one-and-a-half days are over, he is taken back to the temple and we immerse an eco-friendly Ganesh Ji in a large pot which eventually turns into a tree."

The actor and his family have some amazing plans for this year’s Ganpati celebrations as well. What makes it more special for Vardhan is the presence of his niece.

The actor concludes by revealing how they plan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Vardhan added: "There is pure joy and excitement in the Puri household, as my beautiful niece Devika Puri Desai will be with us to enjoy the festivities. The theme is pink and our hearts are full. We’re going to pray and eat and then repeat."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vardhan was last seen in 'Aseq', a Horror thriller written and directed by Sarim Momin. Produced under the banner of Jio Studios, it features Sonnalli Seygall and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The actor next has 'Nautanki', 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', and 'Gulab'.

