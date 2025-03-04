Vani ready for challenge from Sneha in the fifth leg of WPGT

Gurugram, March 4 (IANS) Vani Kapoor, who grabbed the top honours in the fourth leg last month, will be looking to add to that as she tees up in the fifth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf & Country Club. The field of 38 includes five amateurs and carries a purse of Rs 16 lakh.

The experienced Vani, who won a thriller in the fourth leg, will be challenged by other established stars like Sneha Singh, who has already won twice this season and leads the Order of Merit, Amandeep Drall, who is trying to find the form that once made her a contender on the Ladies European Tour, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari.

Sneha Singh and Ridhima Dilawari shot 66 and 67, respectively, in the final round of the previous event to finish in the top three and signalled that they are finding their form at the right time.

Many of the professionals are also using the Tour to sharpen their game ahead of the international schedules they have planned. The Indian pros have in recent years been travelling to South Africa, Australia, Europe and South East Asia for more exposure and a good number have been playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET) also.

A bunch of young professionals, who have hit the Tour in the last few years and who have begun making a mark are also in the field. They include Jasmine Shekar, who won multiple times in 2024, and Anvitha Narender, who has also tasted success.

Sneha Singh, who has won two of the four events held this season so far, leads the Order of Merit with Vani Kapoor and Jasmine Shekar right behind her.

The Classic Golf and Country Club has been a regular venue on the Tour, and will be the first of the two events to be staged in Gurugram this month. The sixth leg is also slated to be held in Gurugram at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.