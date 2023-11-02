Vanessa Hudgens dresses up as the Wicked Witch of the West

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens, who always goes all-out for Halloween, dressed up for the holiday this year in a classic costume, sporting the look of the Wicked Witch of the West.

The actress, posed in front of a mirror in her green and black look showing off her Wizard of Oz homage, reports People magazine. She wore a floppy black witch hat with a bright red wig and a low-cut, form-fitting ruffled dress.

Hudgens showed her commitment to the character by painting her body green to resemble the 1939 musical character's green skin.

As per People, she shared the snapshot on her Instagram page and simply captioned the post, "Happy halloweeeeen". Hudgens' witchy look occurred one day after the hit musical ‘Wicked’ celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday.

The Tony-winning show is based on the novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire, which is a revisionist take on ‘The Wicked Witch of the West’ from ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

Each October, the Disney alum transforms her social media account from bubbly to black-and-white, and this year she continued the tradition by posting celebratory photos at the start of October.

The ‘High School Musical’ star was stoked for a spooky season and shared a photo with her fiance, Cole Tucker earlier on October 1. The couple was seen smiling and embracing each other in the black-and-white shot, while at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. "Spooky szn + my fiance = happy ghoul," Hudgens captioned the post, which Tucker responded to with a red heart emoji.

Hudgens also celebrated the beginning of October with a black and white photo with her younger sister Stella. "Happy October 1st ghouls" she wrote in the caption.

