Vaibhav Tatwawadi to play corporate slave in 'Bebinka'

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) On his 36th birthday, actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi delighted fans by announcing his next Hindi film, 'Bebinka'. In this new project, he will take on the role of a corporate slave, delving into the complexities of modern work life.

Speaking about the film, Vaibhav, who was last seen in the supernatural horror film 'A Wedding Story' shared: "The name of the film is very unique, 'Bebinka'. It is a Goan sweet dish and I really love the name. I play the role of a guy who is a corporate slave, and has been working in the corporate industry for a long time."

"I'm playing a South Indian guy, unlike my last project where I played a Punjabi character. It's great to explore two different kinds of roles," he added.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar, the film is produced by Golden Motion Pictures and stars Hita Chandrashekhar and Sonali Kulkarni alongside Vaibhav.

With 'Bebinka', Vaibhav takes on a new character that contrasts with his previous work, diving into a fresh narrative under the direction of Sachin Kundalkar. Though details about the plot remain under wraps, the film is expected to bring together an intriguing storyline and a notable ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav started his career as a theatre actor. He started his career with television, and made his Marathi film debut in 2014 with Santosh Manjrekar's 'Surajya'.

He has then appeared in movies like-- 'Hunterrr', 'Coffee Ani Barach Kahi', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Cheater', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Tribhanga', and 'Operation Valentine'.

Vaibhav essayed the role of Dr Bhau Daji Lad in historical film 'Maharaj'. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, it stars Junaid Khan in his film debut with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari.

He is also a part of the action thriller web show 'Commando', created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The series features Prem Parija, Adah Sharma, Shreya Chaudhary, Mukesh Chhabra, Ishtiyak Khan, Shaji Choudhary, Manini Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Amit Sial.

