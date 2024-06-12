Vadodara couple duped of Rs 15 lakh in fake visa letter scam

Vadodara, June 12 (IANS) A couple in Vadodara has been duped of Rs 15 lakh after they were asked to deposit the money for their visa application by a father-daughter duo.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Joshi and his daughter Shreyanshi Joshi while the victim was identified as Ritesha and her husband.

The complainant, Ritesha, said that she had come in touch with the accused Shreyansi through her in-laws, who has been residing in London for her studies since 2022.

“Shreyansi offered to help Ritesha and her husband for obtaining a work permit visa for London, suggesting that it would cost 18 lakh rupees. Ritesha agreed and subsequently paid six lakh rupees to Shreyansi’s father, with a written acknowledgement on stamp paper. Documents were exchanged via WhatsApp,” an official said.

He said that a month later, Shreyansi returned from London and reassured the victims that all necessary documents for the visa were ready, asking for the remaining amount to finalise the process.

“The victims paid an additional nine lakh rupees in cash. Following this, an interview via video call took place, and Shreyansi promised that the certificate of sponsorship would arrive within two days. The victims were later called to Shreyansi’s house to collect the sponsorship letter,” he said.

He said that suspicion arose when Shreyansi began making excuses upon being contacted about the visa.

“The victims showed the sponsorship letter to a consultancy firm, which verified it online and found it bogus. The victims have filed a complaint at Karjan Police Station against Shreyansi Joshi and Yogesh Joshi of Parimal Society, Vadodara,” the official said.

The police said that they have intensified efforts to apprehend the accused and further investigate the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.