'Vada pav girl’ Chandrika Dixit reacts to being called attention-seeker

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Chandrika Dixit, who gained fame as the “vada pav girl,” has opened up about being called an “attention seeker” due to her disputes and videos related to her food cart in the National Capital.

When asked about what she would say to people accusing her of creating “drama” to gain attention, Chandrika told IANS: “I am just keeping my point of view; there is nothing like that. I was running my cart two years ago too and could have done things to gain attention back then when I started and needed money..."

"If people think it is planned... then I want this to happen because I want to go really ahead in life.,” she added.

Talking about joining 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Chandrika said: “The opportunity I have got is big; I will do it well, and the reason for doing it is because of the hard work we are doing for our family... It is for a great future for my son. I think I will get help from this.”

Chandrika, who reportedly earns Rs 40,000 per day, has no specific game plan for the show.

She said: “I will get to know inside only. I have no plans from before. I have always heard my elders say that never plan, as it never happens. So, I will do what I will face spontaneously.”

“People think that Chandrika has a lot of attitude and fights a lot, probably they will get to know something else about me when they see me there.”

Chandrika plans to treat the contestants to her homemade food.

“This will be my first priority because I love to feed people, and they will like the food I will make,” she said.

What does she plan to do next?

“I will do everything that takes care of my business and my family... I have a small dream: I want to give my family and son a very comfortable life and also have some time for myself, where I don’t have to think before spending money.”

