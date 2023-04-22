US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Washington, April 22 (IANS) The US Supreme Court has preserved access to a widely used abortion pill, ruling the drug can remain available in the market while a lawsuit in a lower court continues.

The future of the drug was questioned after a federal judge in Texas, on April 7, ruled to suspend FDA-approved mifepristone used in more than half of abortions in the country.

In a split decision, it also rejected restrictions on mifepristone implemented by a lower court, essentially maintaining the status quo, the BBC reported.

The decision offered a victory to the Biden administration as it defends access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the US. The President praised the decision and said he continues to stand by the FDA's approval of the pill, The Guardian reported.

"As a result of the Supreme Court's stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts," Biden said in a statement. "The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically driven attacks on women's health."

