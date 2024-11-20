US shuts embassy in Ukraine due to potential attack

Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) The US embassy in Kyiv said it would be closed in a warning on Wednesday after receiving "specific information of a potential significant air attack," telling employees to shelter in place.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed," it said, adding that the "US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

The embassy's closure occurred just a day after Ukraine, with newly authorized permission from US President Joe Biden, used US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to hit targets within Russia for the first time, Xinhua news agency reported.

