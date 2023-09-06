US Open: Djokovic downs Fritz, enters 47th major semifinal

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) Novak Djokovic overcame the heat and engineered a lopsided victory over top-ranked American Taylor Fritz to remain undefeated in the US Open quarterfinals.

Competing in the 34-degree heat on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, the 36-year-old was in no mood to relinquish his streak against Fritz, triumphing 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to improve to 8-0 in the pair's ATP Head-to-Head series.

The Serbian, who now holds a perfect 13-0 record in quarter-finals in New York, set an Open-era men's record of 47 Grand Slam semifinal appearances, surpassing Roger Federer's mark of 46.

Djokovic, who improved to 8-0 lifetime against Fritz, took command early and never relinquished control as he methodically marched to his 359th Grand Slam singles victory and set a semifinal clash with either tenth-seeded Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is chasing his fourth title at the hard-court Slam, having triumphed in 2011, 2015 and 2018. The Serbian has earned four straight-set wins this fortnight, but was made to battle against Laslo Djere in the third round, rallying from two sets to love down for the eighth time in his career.

The Serbian great, who has won 23 of his past 24 matches, is one win away from reaching the final at all four majors in the same year for the third time in his career (2015, '21). He is also trying to win three Slams in the same year for the fourth time (2011, 2015, 2021).

Djokovic will reclaim No. 1 in the ATP Rankings on September 11 for a record-extending 390th week regardless of his ultimate result in New York

