Seven killed due to lightning in Bihar

Patna, Sep 6 (IANS) Seven persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar's Saran and Rohtas districts in the past 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Rai of Rajjupur village under Bheldi police station, his 12-year-old son Aditya Kumar and nephew Rohit Kumar (17).

They were sprinkling fertilisers when lightning struck them. Ashok Rai died on the spot while his son and nephew were rushed to Sadar hospital Chapra, the district headquarters of Saran for treatment. They succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

In Rohtas, a 13-year-old girl named Sabina Khatoon, a woman named Kabutara Devi and two siblings died due to lightning in Dari village.

