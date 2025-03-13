US Environmental Protection Agency to roll back climate-related rules

Washington, March 13 (IANS) The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will roll back a series of rules from the Joe Biden administration aimed at reducing pollution and mitigating climate change, stepping back from green energy and electric car policies.

In a series of statements, the EPA announced that it will reconsider the Biden administration's regulations on power plants, regulations for the oil and gas industry, mandatory greenhouse gas reporting program, vehicle regulations that provided the foundation for "the electric vehicle mandate," and other related rules.

"We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion to drive down cost of living for American families, unleash American energy, bring auto jobs back to the US and more," said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The EPA's latest announcement was unsurprising, given the Trump administration's prior indication of a major shift in its climate policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump has consistently emphasised rolling back environmental regulations, and prioritising fossil fuel industries over renewable energy initiatives.

On his inauguration day in January this year, Trump signed an executive order to "unleash American energy," saying that it's the policy of the new administration to eliminate Biden administration's "electric vehicle mandate," and requesting review of actions that "potentially burden" the development of domestic energy resources, especially oil, natural gas, coal, etc.

The EPA's announcement to revisit the rules represents an official move toward potentially revoking the regulations.

