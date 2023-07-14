US CDC to launch new program in fall to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to uninsured adults

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is launching a new programme this fall to help millions of uninsured and underinsured American adults continue to have access to no-cost Covid-19 vaccinations, the agency announced.

The CDC will purchase Covid-19 vaccines and allocate them, along with the funding needed to implement this new programme, named the 'Bridge Access Program for Covid-19 Vaccines'.

In order to broaden access, CDC is also working closely with select national pharmacy chains, as well as vaccine manufacturers, to enable uninsured adults to receive free Covid-19 vaccines at participating retail pharmacy locations, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

There are an estimated 25 to 30 million adults without insurance in the US, and there are additional adults whose insurance will not provide free coverage for Covid-19 vaccines after these products transition to the commercial market for procurement, distribution and pricing, later this fall, according to the CDC.

"Vaccination is especially important as we head into fall and winter, a time when Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases are likely to circulate," said CDC Director Mandy Cohen.

