Uproar in J&K Assembly over police action on Kulgam protesters

Jammu, March 17 (IANS) Protests rocked the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday as several MLAs demonstrated against police action on protesters in the Kulgam district, who took to the streets following the recovery of the bodies of two civilians.

The Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the police action against protesters who had taken to the road following the death of two tribal youths in the district.

Choudhary Akram, MLA Surankote, stood up, demanding action against police personnel responsible for allegedly assaulting a woman protester during the protests.

A video purportedly showing a police officer kicking a protesting woman went viral on Sunday.

Kashmir Zone police said on Monday on its X handle, “A video has surfaced on social media regarding a police officer’s conduct with the public in Kulgam. We have taken cognisance of yesterday’s incident and the allegations regarding the officer’s conduct. DIG SKR will enquire and submit his findings within 10 days.”

Choudhary Akram said in the Assembly, “It is a matter of serious concern that a lady was kicked by a police officer. The House should condemn it.”

Legislators from the ruling National Conference (NC), Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also stood up demanding action against the erring police personnel.

NC’s MLA, Nazir Gurezi, said, “Is it a police state? Can police shoot or arrest anyone? Is there no law for the police?”

The commotion intensified in the House with NC legislators Javed Choudhary, Mian Mehar Ali, Javaid Mirchal and Zaffar Ali Khatana attempting to storm into the well of the House but were prevented by Marshals from doing so.

As protests continued, the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured the protesting legislators that he would address the matter.

The bodies of two tribal youths, who went missing on February 13, were found in Kulgam, triggering protests in the area.

The families are alleging that they were tortured to death and are seeking a judicial probe to unmask the culprits.

The three missing tribals belonged to the Rajouri district of the Jammu division. They were working as labourers in Kulgam district and were on their way to a relative’s house when they went missing.

Police recovered the dead bodies of Showkat Ahmad Bajad and Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, while the third missing person, Mukhtar Ahmad Awan, is still untraced.

