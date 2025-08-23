Unit of crime drama 'Kuttram Kadithal-2' completes first schedule ahead of deadline

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) The unit of director S K Jeeva's upcoming crime drama 'Kuttram Kadithal 2', featuring producer and actor J S K Sathish Kumar in the lead, has now announced that it has managed to complete its first schedule, much ahead of its deadline.

The team has successfully wrapped up its first shooting schedule in Kodaikanal, three days ahead of the planned timeline.

Director SK Jeeva shared his excitement, saying, “We are delighted to have completed the first schedule of Kuttram Kadithal 2 in Kodaikanal well ahead of schedule, despite the challenging weather. This achievement was possible only through seamless teamwork and the unwavering support of our production unit."

He went on to add, "As both producer and performer, JSK Sathish Kumar sir has been remarkable. His portrayal of the protagonist has been filled with such sincerity that in one scene, he shed tears naturally without any aid, moving the entire crew to applause. Moments like these prove how commitment and collaboration elevate the art of filmmaking. I am also grateful to the entire cast, who have delivered truly commendable performances, and I look forward to sharing more beautiful experiences from the upcoming schedules.”

Kuttram Kadithal 2, a thriller-drama, is to be filmed across various locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Theni, Sirumalai, and surrounding locales.

It may be recalled that the makers had recently released a glimpse video to give audiences an idea of the plot of the film.

The glimpse video that has been released shows JSK Sathish Kumar, who plays a retired school teacher, arriving in town by bus. He alights from the bus and orders a sherbeth at a roadside shop. As he starts to sip on the cool drink, he witnesses a man being chased and hacked to death....

Sources say that the plot of the film will revolve around the government school teacher. The dedicated government school teacher, we learn, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Teacher Award' by the Central Government. What should have been a peaceful farewell to his career turns into an unexpected journey filled with challenges, revelations, and emotional reckonings. As he navigates through this turbulent phase, the story unfolds into a heartwarming tale of resilience, integrity, and redemption, culminating in a poignant and powerful climax.

Along with JSK Satish Kumar, the film will also feature Pandiyarajan, Appu Kutty, Balaji Murugadoss, Deepak, Paval, Padman, PL Thenappan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Keerthi Chawla, Viji Chandrasekar, Lovelyn, Jovita Livingston and Roshan among others.

On the technical front, the film will have music by D K and cinematography by Sathish G. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Mahesh Mathew while dances are to be directed by Manas.

Raja Gurusamy has been roped in as the lyricist of the film, which will have VFX and DI by Varna digital studio.

